Hovde joins Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center has added Timothy Hovde to its staff. He is a certified physician assistant specializing in interventional radiology.
Hovde received his education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
“Interventional radiology allows me to care for patients using technologically advanced equipment in an effort to improve patient outcomes,” said Hovde. “I’m grateful that patients will entrust their care to me, and I look forward to working with them on their health care journey.”