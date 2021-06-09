Hietapelto named UMD interim executive vice chancellor for academic affairs
Dr. Amy Hietapelto will assume the role of interim executive vice-chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Minnesota Duluth as of June 21.
 
She will replace the current executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, Fernando Delgado, who is leaving UMD to become president of Lehman College, New York City. 
 
Hietapelto has served as dean of the Labovitz School of Business and Economics since July 2013. Prior to that, she served as dean of the College of Business and Management at Northeastern Illinois University, Chicago, from 2009-2013. She received her Ph.D. in Business Administration (Organization Studies) from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in 1997.