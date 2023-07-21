Former state representative selected for one of two seats
Former Minnesota State Rep. Julie Sandstede has been appointed to the Hibbing Public Utilities Commission.
Appointed to the post by the Hibbing City Council on July 19, she will begin serving on the five-member commission Aug. 2.
The commission helps oversee operations of the 128 year-old municipal utility that provides heat, electricity, natural gas and water to its residential and commercial customers.
A lifelong Hibbing resident, Sandstede worked on utility issues, including authoring legislation in 2022 in which a package of new tax credits and rebates were approved for municipal utilities across Minnesota in thevwake of the 2021 frigid “Polar Vortex.”
“I think I have an understanding of the difference between a municipal utility and a big group like Dakota Power,” Sandstede said. “It's about keeping it local and the decisions local. It's more accountability to the rate payer and personalizing it.”
Sandstede was elected to the Minnesota legislature in 2016 and served from Jan. 5, 2017 to Jan. 2,2023.
Luke Peterson, Hibbing Public Utilities general manager, said Sandstede brings new perspectives and new energy to the commission.
“It's a new opportunity for the public utilities commission to keep growing with some new initiatives and new energy,” Peterson said. “She was instrumental in helping the utility get the polar vortex assistance a few years ago and I know she will take that same energy and use it to help build the utility.”
Jeffrey Stokes, a retired Hibbing Public Utilities instrumentation employee, was appointed to a second open commission position.