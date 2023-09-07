Harbor Pointe announces new CEO, operations vp

The Harbor Pointe Credit Union Board of Directors announced the promotion of Lisa Herstad to President/CEO.
"Ms. Herstad has shown outstanding leadership in her many years of employment with HPCU. Lisa fully understands the operations of Harbor Pointe Credit Union, its members, and employees," the board said in a news release.
Ms Herstad has 28 years of experience at HPCU includes serving as executive vice president for the past 10 years and vice president of operations for 15 years prior.
Beth Waksdahl has been promoted to vice president of operations. She has been employed with HPCU for over 25 years, the majority of them as assistant vice president and operations/HR manager.
Harbor Pointe Credit Union serves St. Louis, Carlton, Lake and East Itasca counties in Minnesota and Douglas County in Wisconsin.