Hanna Olson, PA-C, joining orthopedics team at Essentia Health

Hanna Olson, a certified physician assistant, has joined the orthopedic surgery team at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I was drawn to Essentia because of its reputation for excellence and commitment to individualized plans of care for each patient,” said Olson.
Olson attended Augsburg University in Minneapolis, where she received her master’s degree in physician assistant studies. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She was inspired to focus on orthopedic surgery because of her own active lifestyle.
“Orthopedic surgery allows me to help others get back to their lives and hobbies,” said Olson. “I love being a trusted part of their journey towards healing.”