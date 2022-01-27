Hanft Fride welcomes attorney Kimberly Brzezinski

Hanft Fride Law Firm is pleased to welcome attorney Kimberly Brzezinski back to the firm. Brzezinski rejoined Hanft in December 2021 and is concentrating her practice in real estate law, including sales and acquisitions, real estate development, title examination and correction and boundary dispute resolution.
“We are thrilled to add Kimberly’s strengths and expertise to our real estate practice,” said Jennifer Carey, president of Hanft Fride. “Her deep experience in real property law is invaluable to our work and our clients.”
Brzezinski earned her Juris Doctor degree from the William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minn. Before rejoining Hanft, she served as the Examiner of Titles for St. Louis County.
Focusing her career in the area of real estate, Brzezinski is a Real Property Specialist and is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association. She chairs the Real Property Section of the 11th District Bar Association. Additionally, Brzezinski is a member of the MSBA Real Property Section Council and the MSBA Real Property Section Title Standards Committee and a former member of the MSBA Real Property Section Legislative Committee. She looks forward to bringing this expertise to Hanft Fride.
Previously, Brzezinski served on the Board of Directors for the 11th District Bar Association, as treasurer of the Northeast Chapter of Minnesota Women Lawyers, and as chair of the Board of Directors for REA3D (Rails Endowment for Academic, Art and Athletic Development).
Brzezinski is committed to educating the next generation of real estate attorneys and taught property law at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for several years. She is also a frequent lecturer for Minnesota Continuing Legal Education.