Hanft Fride adds Mutchler to team

Hanft Fride has hired Heather as an associate attorney. Mutchler joined the team in June 2019 as a law clerk and became an associate attorney in October, where she will focus her practice on real estate and family law.
“Heather is a huge asset to our team and we are very pleased to have her as an associate attorney,” said Jennifer Carey, president of Hanft Fride. “Her deep connections to the community and her passion for making a difference for her clients are the foundation for an impressive legal career at Hanft Fride.”
Mutchler earned her Juris Doctor degree cum laude from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul. Before joining Hanft Fride and during law school, Mutchler worked in Duluth as a family law paralegal. She also served as a certified student attorney providing pro bono family law legal services to low-income individuals in the local community. Mutchler is a Rule 114 Qualified Neutral serving on civil and family law mediation rosters and is licensed to practice law in the State of Minnesota.