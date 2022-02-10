Hallie Miller joins Essentia Health-Lakeside clinic

Hallie Miller, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, is joining the family medicine team at the Essentia Health-Lakeside clinic.
“I wanted to join the team because Essentia Health has a powerful mission – to make a healthy difference in people’s lives,” said Miller. “When I was a student working with the organization, I witnessed this first-hand and saw people living out these values every day.”
Miller received her education from The College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“I love caring for patients across each and every walk of life,” said Miller. “I enjoy seeing my patients reach a new milestone or achieve a health goal that contributes positively to their overall wellness.”