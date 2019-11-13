Marnie Grondahl has been appointed to be the next Deputy Chief of Life Safety and Administration, Duluth Fire Department Chief Shawn Krizaj announced. This appointment makes Grondahl the first female Chief level officer in the Duluth Fire Department’s history. Grondahl, who has been serving in the role of Interim Deputy Chief since May of this year, previously had served as the Fire Marshal for approximately eight years.
“Marnie is currently the most senior member of the Duluth Fire Department,” said Krizaj. “Her 32 years of service at the Department continue to show through her leadership and knowledge of fire safety and her overall passion for keeping the public safe. It is an honor to work with her, and I am proud to have her serve as a Deputy Chief.”
Grondahl replaced Shawn Krizaj, who served in the Deputy Chief role until being promoted to Fire Chief in August of this year.