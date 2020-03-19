GPM announces three management promotions

GPM, Inc. announced promotions in its Duluth management team.
Thomas Hansen was promoted to general manager of GPM Service & Repair. He joined the GPM team in 2012 and has served for the past eight years as inside support manager. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of service and repair including the Duluth and Apple Valley service locations, OEM and field service.
Ryan Stromberg was promoted to inside support manager, responsible for overseeing all inside support and sales functions – including personnel and coordination with outside sales, customers and vendors. He joined GPM in 2019 with a diverse background including applications engineering, technical support, marketing, inside support and sales.
Garret Hansen was promoted to warehouse manager, responsible for the safety, execution and efficiency of the warehouse team - including coordination with OEM production, service and distribution. Garret joined the GPM warehouse team in 2017 and has worked in a variety of roles for the department since coming on board.
“GPM is very excited to announce these strategic appointments within our Duluth team,” said Peter Haines, GPM CEO. “These three promotions fully support and enhance our 2020 business growth and customer support missions.”