GPM announces personnel moves

GPM, Inc., original equipment manufacturer of the GPM-Eliminator line of industrial slurry pumps, has promoted Nick Nelson to service manager and hired Pamela Pierce as order and administrative specialist, Amanda Bedell as administration–receptionist, Jeff Foline as inside support specialist and Calli Maki as marketing director.
“GPM has been steadily building momentum for several years, and we’re very excited to welcome this outstanding group of new team members,” said Peter Haines, CEO. “We’re getting the right team in place to launch new products, explore new partnerships and expand our service offering, and we’re positioned for significant growth in 2023.”
Nelson started with GPM in 2012, growing from service technician to assembly technician to service technician level 3 to service manager. He was the first at GPM to earn a level 2 vibration technician certification. Nelson excels at building strong teams and helping individual team members advance their careers and reach their highest potential, the company said.
Pierce joined GPM with 11 years of experience in production coordination and coordinated transaction scheduling. She received an Associate Degree in Accounting from Itasca Community College. In her new role, Pierce is responsible for processing purchase orders and managing orders through shipment, invoicing and collections. Her other administrative duties include accounting, A/R, A/P, payroll and human resources.
Bedell comes to GPM with a range of valuable customer-facing experience in real estate, retail management and hospitality management. She graduated from Itasca Community College with a Degree in Business Administration and has held a real estate license for seven years. In her new role, she uses her finely-honed interpersonal, communication, and organizational skills in direct interactions with customers, vendors and fellow GPM employees.
Foline joined GPM with 13 years of experience in inside sales. He is a Hermantown native who graduated from Hermantown High School. As inside support specialist, Foline is responsible for directly supporting the outside sales staff and preparing customer quotes. He also puts his sales experience to work in selling pumps, pump parts, motors, seals, fans and more. His organization, initiative, independence and assertiveness are critical to success in his new role, GPM said.
Maki comes to GPM from Bethel University, where she received her BA in Business with an emphasis in Human Resource Management. Maki works closely with GPM strategic marketing partners to create and manage advertising, lead generation campaigns and develop professional marketing and sales collateral. She also conducts market research to better understand GPM’s position in the marketplace and is looking forward to growing GPM’s marketing department.