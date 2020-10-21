Gottwald named to Minnesota Young American Leaders Program

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.