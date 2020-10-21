Gottwald named to Minnesota Young American Leaders Program

Matt Gottwald, North Shore Bank’s vice president of finance and operations, has been named to the Duluth cohort for the 2020 Minnesota Young American Leaders Program (MYALP). Gottwald will join approximately 50 leaders to focus on inclusive economic development and areas for growth in Minnesota.
“Matt continues to take on leadership opportunities within North Shore Bank, and we’re very proud that he has been selected for MYALP,” said Ken Johnson, North Shore Bank president and CEO. “His experience and insight in finance will be invaluable to the MYALP cohort and will help forge connections across business sectors in the state and region.”
MYALP is an intensive, two-and-a-half-day program at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities convening approximately 50 rising leaders from across business, non-profit and government organizations who are committed to working across sectors to help their communities and region prosper inclusively. The program interweaves case studies, insights from national and Minnesota practitioners of cross-sector leadership, diverse perspectives on our current state economy and research presentations from scholars of inclusive economic development and the future of work.
Gottwald oversees finance, marketing and designated operational functions for North Shore Bank. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in finance from Michigan Tech University and is a 2019 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin - Madison.
Virtual programming for this year’s MYALP began in October, and the group plans to convene in-person at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities in May 2021.