Goodwill Duluth names new president/CEO

Dodie Brown will serve as Goodwill Duluth’s next president and CEO. Brown has more than two decades of experience in non-profit finance and leadership, including 14 years with Goodwill. Most recently, she served as vice president of finance for Goodwill Central Texas in Austin, Texas.
“I am passionate about the power of education and work to change lives,” Brown said. “I am so excited to lead this Goodwill organization in its efforts to leverage its retail stores and service contracts to enhance lives through training and employment.”
Duluth’s Goodwill was organized in 1919, making it the 10th established in the United States. The non-profit organization serves northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. While affiliated with Goodwill Industries International, Goodwill Duluth is an autonomous organization strategically placed to serve the communities in its territory by providing vocational training and employment services to individuals who have a disability or other barriers to employment.