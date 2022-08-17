Ordean East Middle School Principal Gina Kleive has been hired as the assistant principal for Two Harbors High School in the Lake Superior School District.
“Two Harbors High School will benefit greatly from Ms. Gina Kleive's experience and leadership,” Lake Superior School District Superintendent Jay Belcastro said. “The administration, staff, and students are fortunate to have another administrator who is dedicated to building relationships and assisting students and staff on their educational journey.”
Kleive has worked for Duluth Public Schools since 2006. She was hired as principal at Ordean East Middle School in 2009.
“Gina has been an amazing and strong leader for Ordean East Middle School and champion of our students for over 16 years,” Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas. “Gina will be greatly missed by us as well as the families and students at Ordean East.”
Kleive received her bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. She received her master’s in education and post master’s educational specialist certificates for superintendents and K-12 principals from St. Mary’s University.
“Ordean East isn’t your ordinary middle school. It is a place where staff are focused on and committed to all students’ learning. We’ve come a long way over the past 13 years together and I look forward to watching how your positive momentum continues into the future,” Kleive said. “I am looking forward to getting to know the Two Harbors community, families and students as the new assistant principal of Two Harbors High School.”