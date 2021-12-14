Giant Voices welcomes Heather Wink

Giant Voices is pleased to announce the addition of Heather Wink as an account assistant. Heather is the first point of contact for Giant clients, vendors and other office visitors. She will also help the Giant Voices account executive team develop strategies and complete projects for Giant clients.
“Heather’s positive energy and passion for marketing are just what we need in an account assistant,” said Jena Mertz, Giant Voices partner and director of operations. “She has an extensive background in both marketing and customer service, which is the true foundation of managing and serving marketing clients. We’re so glad to have Heather join our team.”
“Marketing is my passion, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow at Giant Voices,” said Wink. “I’ve always wanted to work in a marketing agency, and I’m excited to roll up my sleeves, get to know our clients, and start collaborating on projects with the account team.”