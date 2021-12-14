Giant Voices welcomes Heather Wink

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.