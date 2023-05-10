Giant Voices promotes Southerton

Giant Voices announced the promotion of Cory Southerton to senior graphic designer. He joined the firm as a graphic designer in 2016 upon his graduation with an Associate’s degree in Graphic Design from the Minneapolis Business College.
“We have watched him develop over the years and are confident his skill set and leadership will continue to be impactful for the company and our clients,” said Jena Mertz, Giant Voices partner and director of operations.
In this new role, Southerton will continue to execute complex projects while also mentoring and training new designers. He will work collaboratively with clients and colleagues, ensuring that all design work aligns with brand strategy, meets account leaders' expectations, and fulfills client ambitions. Additionally, he will take on project management responsibilities, organizing tasks to ensure timely and successful project completion.
“I have enjoyed being a part of the Giant Voices team. The company has provided me with numerous opportunities to expand my skills and grow,” Southerton said. “I am looking forward to learning even more by leading a team of designers.”