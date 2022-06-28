Giant Voices promotes Heather Wink to account executive

Giant Voices, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Heather Wink to account executive. Wink joined Giant Voices as an account assistant in 2021.
“We are thrilled to be elevating Heather to an account executive role,” said Jena Mertz, Giant Voices partner and director of operations. “She is highly ambitious, detail-oriented and personable, which is exactly what our clients expect. Heather is already delighting her clients and delivering excellent work.”
Heather holds a bachelor's degree in business management with a concentration in marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
“I’m excited and proud to be growing as an account executive,” said Wink. “I’ve already learned so much at Giant Voices, and I’m looking forward to diving deeper into client projects and building relationships that help the agency continue to grow.”