Giant Voices, Inc. has been named a HubSpot Gold Certified Agency Partner after achieving impressive growth for clients.
HubSpot is inbound marketing, sales and service software that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close customers. Giant Voices uses the HubSpot platform to deploy strategic lead generation and inbound marketing tactics.
“Inbound marketing is an essential component to our strategic firm. We have been growing our lead generation clientele steadily for years and are proud to have achieved Gold status with HubSpot,” said Giant Voices CEO Pascha Apter. “HubSpot has been an excellent resource in helping us drive results for our clients, and we look forward to the additional educational resources awarded to Gold Partners to help enable further growth for our clients.”
Giant Voices uses inbound marketing and lead generation strategies to help clients achieve growth in many industries, including technology, industrial/manufacturing, economic development, tourism and retail.