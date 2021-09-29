Giant Voices, Inc. is pleased to announce the additions of Stephanie Reinsch-Peterson and Samantha Hanson to the team as vendor relations specialist and account executive, respectively. In addition, Natalie Anderson has transitioned to a role as website project manager.
“Stephanie, Samantha and Natalie each add value to the Giant Voices team with unique skills and experiences,” said Jena Mertz, Giant Voices partner and director of operations. “With the addition of these recent hires, we look forward to strengthening our vendor and client relationships and strategically growing our website development team.”
Stephanie Reinsch-Peterson joins the team with decades of valuable communication and coordination experience - along with knowledge in both traditional and digital mediums. She will be responsible for working on a variety of client advertising requests while coordinating with media vendors to secure the very best opportunities for Giant Clients. Stephanie is a Duluth native and enjoys spending quality time with her two sons, watching them play baseball, football and hockey. She also enjoys getting out on long hikes and exploring the area.
Samantha Hanson is no stranger to the Giant Voices team as she was previously an intern in 2018. Sam rejoins Giant Voices with several years of account executive experience with a St. Paul-based strategic communication and public affairs company. In her previous role, Sam oversaw public relations and communication efforts for a wide range of clients. When she’s not assisting clients with strategic marketing goals, Sam enjoys spending time with friends, exploring the outdoors, biking and walking dogs at her local humane society.
Natalie Anderson has recently shifted from her role of vendor relations specialist to website project manager. Natalie spent time with the Giant Voices team in 2019 as a marketing intern. Graduating from the University of Minnesota - Duluth in 2020 with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications, she rejoined the Giant Voices team as a vendor relations specialist in June 2021. In response to a growing website development workload, Natalie shifted her efforts to assisting our web development team with preparing website projects from start to finish. As website project manager, Natalie will be responsible for tracking a website’s progress while coordinating and communicating updates, insights and milestones with the web development and leadership teams. Natalie enjoys walking her dog, golfing, skiing and snowshoeing.