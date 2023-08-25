Giant Voices Adds Beaulieu, promotes Puglisi and Palmquist

Giant Voices, Inc. has hired Alec Beaulieu as account and administrative assistant and promoted Joann Puglisi to staff accountant and Ben Palmquist to full-time digital strategist.
“We are so happy to officially add Alec to the Giant Voices team and to have Joann and Ben settling into their new roles,” said Jena Mertz, Giant Voices partner and director of operations. “All three of them bring talent and round out our team in strategic ways; we’re thrilled they are Giants.”
Beaulieu started with Giant Voices in the fall of 2022 as an intern. Throughout his two-semester internship, he assisted the Giant Voices team in a variety of client-facing and behind-the-scenes projects, including data management, competitor and organic market research and a range of administrative tasks. In May 2023, he stepped into the account and administrative assistant role, where he strategically helps plan client and internal events, provides administrative support for various clients and manages and maintains Giant Voices’ internal administrative processes. Beaulieu holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Puglisi joined Giant Voices in June 2022 as assistant staff accountant. She worked closely with Giant Voices’ accounting team to learn the ins and outs of managing financials, accounts payable and general bookkeeping within the marketing industry. In her new role as staff accountant, she looks forward to taking the lead on client and vendor account relations. Puglisi holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin–Superior.
Palmquist joined Giant Voices in January 2022 as a part-time member of the digital marketing strategy team, assisting with customer relationship management platforms, client reporting and contact database management for clients. As a full-time digital strategist, Palmquist will undertake communications coordination, email campaign strategy and compliance management initiatives. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from UMD and was an undergraduate research assistant for UMD’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research.