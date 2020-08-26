Fryberger attorneys named Super Lawyers

Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A. announce several attorneys with the firm were named 2020 Minnesota Super Lawyers: Stephanie A. Ball, Robert R. Kanuit, Paul B. Kilgore, Paul A. Loraas, Daniel D. Maddy and James H. Stewart. Only 5 percent of Minnesota lawyers are awarded this honor each year.
Stephanie A. Ball is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School and practices in the areas of civil litigation, including personal injury, wrongful death, products liability, construction, insurance and surety law, commercial litigation and lender liability. She is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a civil litigation specialist.
Robert R. Kanuit practices in the areas of real estate, banking and lending support services, bankruptcy and creditors’ remedies, business entities, collections, contracts, estate planning, trust and probate and project development. He graduated J.D. cum laude from William Mitchell College of Law.
Paul B. Kilgore focuses his practice on real estate acquisitions, finance and litigation, and on minerals and mining law. He is a graduate cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School and is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a real property law specialist. Kilgore was elected in 2012 to the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.
Paul A. Loraas practices in the areas of lender support, real estate, minerals and mining law. He graduated with distinction from the University of North Dakota School of Law. He is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a real property law specialist and has been featured in the International Who’s Who of Mining Lawyers from 2012 – 2020.
Daniel D. Maddy practices in the areas of real estate, development, banking and lender support, business/corporate law, securities and housing law. He graduated cum laude from William Mitchell College of Law.
James H. Stewart practiced in the areas of estate planning and probate, trusts, business and tax law. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School and is a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. “Jim Stewart has been named a Minnesota Super Lawyer every year since 1989,” said Fryberger President David Oberstar. “While he has recently announced his retirement, all of us at Fryberger congratulate him on such a successful career and thank him for his years of exemplary work serving his clients.”