Health Dimensions Group (HDG), a leading post-acute, long-term care, and senior living consulting and management firm, is pleased to announce that Frank Robinson has been named Executive Director of Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center in Duluth.
Located in Duluth, Chris Jensen provides residents with 24-hour skilled nursing care. The center is managed by Minneapolis-based HDG. In Minnesota, HDG also manages Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely, Frazee Care Center in Frazee, Vergas Assisted Living in Vergas, Highland Chateau Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Paul, and Traverse Care Center and Prairieview Place in Wheaton.
As Executive Director, Robinson provides strategic direction and leads the day-to-day operations for Chris Jensen. He will also participate in HDG's executive-in-training program to help develop and nurture the next generation of leadership in the company.
Robinson has nearly 40 years of experience leading large, senior care and long-term care organizations, including 15 years serving as president or CEO of organizations where he successfully managed multimillion dollar budgets. He is skilled at developing, managing, and executing long-term strategies that help care centers meet their financial and operational goals.
Throughout his career, Robinson has developed significant expertise in employee relations and training, physician relations, project management, budgeting and forecasting, risk management, new business development and site facilitation. He has successfully guided care communities through all levels of survey and regulatory oversight, and improved operations, quality of care and financial performance at several locations. He is a proven leader and skilled at training staff to deliver industry-leading services to residents.
He joins Chris Jensen after serving in leadership positions at senior care communities throughout the state of Minnesota. Most recently, he was administrator of a nursing and rehabilitation center in Red Wing, Minn.