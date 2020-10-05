Four physicians join St. Luke's

St. Luke's announced four physicians have joined the staff: Surgeon Dr. Mariya Skube, Surgeon Dr. Steven Skube, Vascular Surgeon Dr. Jason Hwang and Dr. Matthew Spanier.
Dr. Mariya Skube earned her medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and completed her general surgery residency at the same location. During residency, she earned her Master of Public Health at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and completed a NIH T32 research fellowship in pancreatology. She is interested in minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, hernia repair and complex abdominal wall reconstruction, cancer care, trauma, chronic pancreatitis, health disparities, and global surgery.
Dr. Steven Skube is now seeing patients at St. Luke’s Laurentian Medical Clinic. He received his medical degree and completed his general surgery residency at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. During residency, he completed two years of designated surgical research focusing on colorectal outcomes, surgical informatics and surgical education. He completed the Surgical Education Research Fellowship through the Association for Surgical Education as part of his research training.
Dr. Hwang earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pennsylvania, He completed his general surgery residency at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Pa. He also completed a Vascular Surgery Fellowship at West Virginia University in Morgantown. His interests include treating thoracic and abdominal aortic aneurysms, carotid occlusive disease, peripheral arterial occlusive disease, limb salvage and hemodialysis access.
Dr. Spanier went into medicine because he enjoys applying science and physiology to improve the lives of others. He grew up in St. Cloud and earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He moved to Portland, Me., where he completed his residency in emergency medicine at Maine Medical Center, and then came back to the Midwest where he completed a two year fellowship in critical medicine at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. His interests include critical care ultrasound, cardiac arrest care, airway management and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).