Four physicians join St. Luke's system

Dr. E. Tolga Hanhan has joined Lake View Medical Clinic, a member of St. Luke’s. Dr. Hanhan received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. He completed his residency in family medicine at the Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program and is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Dr. Adam Elisha has joined St. Luke’s Rheumatology Associates. He received his medical degree from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Ariz., and completed his residency in internal medicine at Providence Internal Medicine Residency in Spokane, Wash., and a fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
St. Luke’s Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates announced the hiring of Dr. Sarah Clausen. Dr. Clausen received her medical degree at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks. She completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, Ohio.
St. Luke’s Regional Cancer Center has retained Dr. Roberto Fernandez, who received his medical degree at the Des Moines University, College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in general internal medicine at Genesys Regional Medical Center, Ascension Health System in Grand Blanc, Mich., and is board certified. Dr. Fernandez also holds his Masters in Public Health degree with a focus in Health Policy and Administration from the University of Iowa, College of Public Health.