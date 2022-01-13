On Friday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m., four new recruits will take the oath of office and be sworn in as Duluth Police Officers. Maddyson Robertson, Christopher Robinson, Kateleen Catton and Stephen Shelton went through 380 training hours in the Duluth Police Academy, learning a variety of tactics, hands-on training, de-escalation techniques and more.
After being sworn in on Jan. 14, these four officers will start the Field Training Officer Program (FTO). This program puts them in real-life policing scenarios and pairs them with a field training officer for 16 weeks. The FTO phase gives these four individuals experience before starting on solo patrol. While on solo patrol, these officers will be on probationary status for a year. Upon successful completion of that phase, officers are removed from probationary status.