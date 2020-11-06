Four join St. Luke's staff

St. Luke’s has added Corrie Hautajarvi, APRN, CNP, to its internal medicine team. Growing up in Rice Lake, Hautajarvi developed an interest in health and the human body in high school and was drawn to nursing. Hautajarvi went on to receive the highest level of training in nursing practice by earning her Doctor of Nursing degree from the College of St. Scholastica.Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, Hautajarvi began working as a nurse at St. Luke’s in 2015.
St. Luke’s has named Tara Haugen, RN, BS, director of surgical services. She started working in surgical and procedural care 20 years ago. She has served in a variety of roles within surgical services. In her role as manager of surgical and procedural care she was heavily involved in the planning and opening of the $22.5 million expansion in 2015. Haugen received her Associates Degree in nursing from North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica.
Lakeisha Lommel, PA-C, has joined the St. Luke’s cardiology team. While pursuing her Bachelor of Arts in Biology at the College of St. Scholastica, she decided that becoming a physician assistant was the right path. She completed her undergraduate degree and realized her passion for cardiology while working as a patient care assistant at the CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center at St. Cloud Hospital. After that, she was determined to become a cardiology PA-C. Lommel earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from Des Moines University in Iowa, and is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Her interests include electrophysiology and interventional cardiology.
Emily Abernethy, APRN, CNP has joined St. Luke’s Community Care Team. Abernethy received the highest level of training in nursing practice by earning her Doctor of Nursing degree from the College of St. Scholastica. Most recently, she worked as a cardiac care inpatient nurse at St. Luke’s. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, she was a neuro-trauma inpatient nurse at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.