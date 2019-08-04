Four join Essentia Health

Clockwise from upper left, Dr. Mary Mok, Dr. Jesus Vera Aguilera, Physician Assistant Morgan Ziemba and Dr. Kimberly Keniry.

Dr. Mary Mok, an endocrinologist, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. She earned a medical degree from Universidad De Oriente in Venezuela and completed a residency in internal medicine at Texas Tech Health Science Center in Odessa, Texas, and a fellowship in endocrinology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. 

Dr. Jesus Vera Aguilera, a hematologist and oncologist, has joined the Essentia Health Cancer Center in Duluth. He earned a medical degree from the National Autonomous University of Medico in Mexico City. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Texas Tech Health Science Center in Odessa, Texas, and a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minn. 

Dr. Kimberly Keniry, a physiatrist (physical medicine and rehabilitation physician), has joined Essentia Health-Duluth.  Dr. Keniry earned a medical degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago. She completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and a fellowship in comprehensive neurorehabilitation and spasticity management at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. 

Physician Assistant Morgan Ziemba, PA-C, has joined the Vascular Surgery Department at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. Ziemba earned a master’s degree in biomedical science from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo., and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of New England in Portland, Maine. 