Four join Essentia Health

Dr. Mary Mok, an endocrinologist, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. She earned a medical degree from Universidad De Oriente in Venezuela and completed a residency in internal medicine at Texas Tech Health Science Center in Odessa, Texas, and a fellowship in endocrinology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
Dr. Jesus Vera Aguilera, a hematologist and oncologist, has joined the Essentia Health Cancer Center in Duluth. He earned a medical degree from the National Autonomous University of Medico in Mexico City. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Texas Tech Health Science Center in Odessa, Texas, and a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minn.
Dr. Kimberly Keniry, a physiatrist (physical medicine and rehabilitation physician), has joined Essentia Health-Duluth. Dr. Keniry earned a medical degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago. She completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and a fellowship in comprehensive neurorehabilitation and spasticity management at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
Physician Assistant Morgan Ziemba, PA-C, has joined the Vascular Surgery Department at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. Ziemba earned a master’s degree in biomedical science from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo., and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of New England in Portland, Maine.