Forsman named logging organization director

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.