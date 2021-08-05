Forsman named logging organization director

Mike Forsman of Ely has been named Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota (ACLT) executive director.
Forsman, a retired U.S. Coast Guard chief petty officer, will lead the largest timber industry association in Minnesota, representing more than 230 companies, according to the ACLT.
“I am confident that Mike shares the values and work ethic of the loggers and truckers he will be representing, said Mike Hill, ACLT president. “His military background will bring the leadership characteristics that will enable him to lead the ACLT forward. The ACLT is fortunate to find someone local with his background and enthusiasm to continue guiding the ACLT.”
Forsman replaces Scott Dane of rural Gilbert. Dane was recently named American Loggers Council executive director.
“I will continue the excellent job that Scott began and I will work to grow and move the ACLT forward to serve the hard working members of our organization,” said Forsman.