Former Chamber Board President and long-time chamber supporter, James Nowakowski, has passed away. Jim was a pillar of the Washburn Community. He and his wife Mary have been involved with numerous organizations, projects and committees within the city of Washburn, always wanting the best for the community. To learn more about Jim, and to find out about the services honoring his life that will take place this Friday Sept. 9th, please visit the Bratley Family Funeral Home website. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name be made to Washburn Emergency Services. To make a donation, contact Washburn EMS directly or bring it to the Chamber.
Former Washburn Chamber of Commerce President passes away
- Washburn Chamber of Commerce
