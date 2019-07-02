Flint Group hires three

Meghan Booker has joined Flint Group as senior account manager serving Flint’s global and national manufacturing clients. Prior to joining Flint, Booker was a senior sales account executive for the ABC affiliate in Duluth.
Christine Coleman was hired as a senior developer. A native of northern Minnesota, Coleman was a developer for a Twin Cities Drupal agency before joining Flint Group.
Julie Visger was hired as an account coordinator. Prior to joining Flint Group, she served as an alumni relations associate for the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Flint Group is full-service communication and marketing agency with a network of Midwest offices.