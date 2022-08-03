Five Fryberger attorneys named Super Lawyers

Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A. is proud to announce five attorneys: Stephanie A. Ball, Robert R. Kanuit, Paul B. Kilgore, Paul A. Loraas and Daniel D. Maddy were named 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers. Through a rigorous selection process, Super Lawyers recognizes lawyers in their state who distinguished themselves within their practice - an honor only 5% of Minnesota lawyers are awarded yearly.
Stephanie A. Ball is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School and practices in the areas of civil litigation, including personal injury, wrongful death, products liability, construction, insurance and surety law, commercial litigation and lender liability. She is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a Civil Litigation Specialist and is the current President of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.
Robert R. Kanuit practices in the areas of real estate, banking and lending support services, bankruptcy and creditors’ remedies, business entities, collections, contracts, estate planning, trust and probate and project development. Mr. Kanuit graduated cum laude from William Mitchell College of Law.
Paul B. Kilgore focuses his practice on real estate acquisitions, finance and litigation, and on minerals and mining law. He graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School and is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a Real Property Law Specialist. Mr. Kilgore was elected in 2012 to the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.
Paul A. Loraas practices in the areas of lender support, real estate, minerals and mining law. He graduated with distinction from the University of North Dakota School of Law. He is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a Real Property Law Specialist and has been featured in the International Who’s Who of Mining Lawyers from 2012 – 2018.
Daniel D. Maddy practices in the areas of real estate, development, banking and lender support, business/corporate law, securities and housing law. Mr. Maddy graduated cum laude from William Mitchell College of Law.
“We are proud of the outstanding group of lawyers at Fryberger who were recognized as 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers,” said David Oberstar, Fryberger President. “These lawyers are truly committed to their clients, and we are fortunate to have them on our team.”