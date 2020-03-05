Feriancek recognized, appointed to federal panel

Attorney Jerome D. (C.D.) Feriancek of Trial Group North was selected as one of America’s Top 100 Civil Defense Litigators for 2019. Selection is by invitation only and is reserved for the most exceptional civil defense litigators nationally. Candidates are carefully screened through comprehensive qualitative comparative analysis based on criteria including the candidate’s professional experience, litigation experience, significant case results, representative high stakes matters, peer reputation and community impact. Only the top 100 qualifying defense litigators in each state receive the honor.
Feriancek has also been appointed to the Federal Practice Committee. It was established as an advisory committee to determine the rules of practice and internal operating procedures of the Minnesota Federal courts. The committee makes recommendations to the court concerning rules and procedures that affect attorneys practicing in Federal Court.