Fellows promoted at Odyssey Resorts

Odyssey Resorts, Minnesota’s largest developer of resort properties, announced Andy Fellows has been named vice president of information technology (IT). He oversees the daily information technology needs of the company through the design, coordination, and implementation of Odyssey Resorts’ IT strategic plan. He creates technology-based tools and processes to help the organization achieve operational excellence and deliver exceptional service. Fellows reports to Howard Anderson, Vice President of Strategic Planning.
Fellows brings more than two decades of experience to the position. Previously, he served in leadership positions in the IT departments of two national restaurant and hospitality companies. Throughout his career Fellows has worked to transform the IT services within organizations to align with the needs of the business to achieve financial and operational goals. He received a B.S. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“Andy has significant experience shaping IT solutions in the hospitality industry. He shares our overarching commitment to providing the best service to our guests, owners and team members. He is a collaborative manager and innovative thinker. He brings new ideas to our team and will help us prepare for and meet the challenges that we will encounter as we grow and evolve our company,” said Howard Anderson, vice president of strategic planning at Odyssey Resorts. “We have made considerable progress in our IT efforts and with Andy’s leadership we will expand on that work to form stronger partnerships and celebrate the best of the North Shore of Lake Superior.”
Odyssey Resorts owns and operates a portfolio of eight resort properties along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The Odyssey Resorts family includes East Bay Suites in Grand Marais, Caribou Highlands Lodge in Lutsen, Lutsen Sea Villas in Lutsen, the Mountain Inn in Lutsen, Breezy Point Cabins on Lake Superior in Two Harbors, Grand Superior Lodge in Two Harbors, and Beacon Pointe Resort in Duluth.