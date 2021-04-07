Father Daniel Felton named bishop for Duluth Diocese

Pope Francis has named the Very Rev. Daniel Felton, of the Diocese of Green Bay, Wis., to become the tenth bishop of the Diocese of Duluth. His episcopal ordination and installation as bishop of Duluth have been set for May 20.
Bishop-elect Felton, who has served as vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Green Bay since 2014, was born Feb. 5, 1955. He is the son of Carol and the late Ken Felton and the oldest of five children and attended St. Edward School in Mackville, Wis., and Appleton West in Appleton. He holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis., in religious studies and psychology; a master’s degree in theology from St. John University, Collegeville; and a licentiate of sacred theology and a master’s degree in social communications from the Gregorian University in Rome.
Bishop-elect Felton was ordained a priest on June 13, 1981, by Bishop Aloysius Wycislo for the Green Bay Diocese. His parish assignments have included Holy Innocents in Manitowoc, St. Raphael the Archangel in Oshkosh, and St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Manitowoc. Father Felton was also the director of affiliate affairs for the Catholic Telecommunications Network of America.
Father Felton serves as a member of the diocesan College of Consultors, Presbyteral Council, Bishop Advisory Council, Personnel Board, Diocesan Finance Council, St. Norbert Board of Trustees, and Silver Lake College Board of Directors. He is also a member of the National Advisory Council of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
“We are grateful to our Holy Father, Pope Francis, for sending us our next bishop in this joyful Easter season,” said the Very Rev. James Bissonette, diocesan administrator for the Diocese of Duluth. “We look forward to getting to know Bishop-elect Felton and beginning this new chapter in our walk of faith together under his leadership as our next shepherd.”
Bishop-elect Felton succeeds the late Bishop Paul Sirba, who died Dec. 1, 2019.
The Diocese of Duluth serves the 10 counties of northeastern Minnesota with more than 44,000 Catholics and 71 parishes.