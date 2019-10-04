Farmers recognizes Jacobson

Farmers Insurance Agency owner Bonnie Jacobson has been honored with the company’s Blue Vase award recognizing Jacobson for her outstanding commitment to serving customers and working with consumers to help them recognize the value of life insurance as an important part of a family’s insurance portfolio.
“Helping families with their insurance options, especially about the vital role of life insurance, is one of the most gratifying aspects of being a Farmers agent,” said Jacobson. “To be recognized by Farmers with the prestigious Blue Vase award for helping my customers with their insurance needs makes it all the more special.”
The Blue Vase award is presented to a select group of Farmers Insurance Agency Owners who demonstrate exceptional service and sales in the area of life insurance. Jacobson is located in Duluth---but she serves Wisconsin and the entire Northland area.