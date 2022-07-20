Family medicine specialist Joey Lopac joins Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic

After 13 years working in various roles with Essentia Health, Joey Lopac is excited to join the Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic as an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine.
“I chose to stay with Essentia because of its mission and values,” said Lopac. “I have enjoyed every moment and have grown professionally and personally in my time with Essentia. I look forward to continuing to serve the patients in my community for years to come.”
Joey received her education from Spring Arbor University in Michigan. An Iron Range native, she feels privileged to practice in the area in which she was raised.
“I believe health care is a partnership between patient and provider to attain a specific set of goals with both parties being active participants in living a healthy lifestyle,” Lopac said.