The Board of Directors of the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District announced Jack Ezell was elected as Carlton County representative. The seat was previously filled by Ruth Janke who gave 13 years of service to WLSSD and its environmental mission. Ezell had a 43 year career with WLSSD and now joins the board after 4 years in retirement.
WLSSD is governed by a nine-member citizen board. Four members are appointed by the city of Duluth, three by Cloquet, one is elected by the Carlton County cities and townships within the WLSSD and one elected by the St. Louis County cities and townships. The board is responsible for oversight of WLSSD and advancement of the WLSSD mission to protect and improve the waters of the lower St. Louis River basin.