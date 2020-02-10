Exodus Machines has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Rich Currie as the new vice president of sales. As Exodus prepares for founder, leader and current president Bruce Bacon to transition to retirement by cutting back to part‐time in 2020, the leadership team identified the need to create a new position that would oversee the sales and marketing efforts of the company and and its divisions – BladeCore, Connect Work Tools, OilQuickUSA and ShearCore.
Currie has 18 years of experience in the demolition and scrap recycling equipment industries. He was most recently v.p. of specialty sales for Stanley Infrastructure, with responsibility for the Jewell, LaBounty and CWS product lines.
Started in 2008 in Superior, Exodus Machines manufacturers and distributes
products under four divisions ‐ BladeCore, Connect Work Tools, OilQuickUSA, and ShearCore – for both the domestic and international scrap, demolition, and construction markets. In addition, Exodus Machines provides full service, parts and rebuild services, including support of the Exodus Material Handlers.