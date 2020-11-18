Essentia names new staff members

Dr. Ryan Morgan, a family medicine physician, has joined Essentia Health-Superior Clinic. He earned a medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and completed a residency in family medicine at Clarion Hospital in Clarion, Pa.
Dr. Tyler Larson, an orthopedic surgeon, has joined the Essentia Health team. Dr. Larson earned a medical degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks. He completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Medicine in Omaha and a fellowship in arthroplasty at Indiana University Health Saxony Hospital in Fishers.
Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center has added Dr. Anneliese Cuttle, an emergency room physician, to its team. She earned a medical degree at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Mo. She completed a residency in emergency medicine at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Nurse Practitioner Rachel BeBeau has joined the endocrinology department at the Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic. BeBeau earned a doctorate degree in nursing from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.