Essentia names new staff members

Dr. Kelsey Redland-Kladivo and Dr. Paula Hedin, both family medicine physicians, have joined the Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic.
Dr. Redland-Kladivo previously cared for patients at Essentia Health’s clinic in Deer River. She will care for patients of all ages and will also offer comprehensive obstetrics services for women who are pregnant and newborn care. Dr. Redland-Kladivo earned a medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth. She completed a residency in family medicine at the Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program and an obstetrical fellowship at Essentia Health in Duluth.
Dr. Hedin previously cared for patients at Essentia Health’s clinic in Deer River. She will care for patients of all ages and will also offer comprehensive obstetrics services for women who are pregnant. Dr. Hedin earned a medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and completed a residency in family medicine at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City and an obstetrical fellowship at Essentia Health in Duluth.
Psychotherapist Joan Najbar, LICSW, has joined the Outpatient Psychotherapy Department at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic in Duluth. Najbar earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Nurse Midwife Sky Rogers has joined the OB/GYN Department at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. Rogers earned a master’s degree in nurse midwifery from the University of Washington School of Nursing in Seattle. She is certified as a nurse midwife by the American Midwifery Certification Board. A certified nurse midwife is an advanced practitioner with education and training in caring for women throughout their lives and can provide primary care, reproductive health care, including family planning and gynecologic exams, pregnancy and birth care, and postpartum and newborn care.