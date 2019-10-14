Essentia hires six physicians

Dr. Amy Shogren, a pediatric neuropsychologist, has joined the Neurology Department at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. She earned a Doctorate of Psychology degree in clinical psychology at Argosy University in Eagan, Minnesota.
Dr. Becky Davies and Dr. Caryn Gerber, both hospitalists, have joined Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Dr. Davies earned a medical degree from CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. She completed a residency in family medicine at Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program in Duluth. Dr. Gerber earned a medical degree from Stellenbosch University Medicine and Health Sciences in Cape Town, South Africa and completed family medicine training at Groote Schuur Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa; Musgrove Park Hospital in Somerset, England, and Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program
Dr. Danyelle Fenner, a family medicine physician, has joined the Essentia Health-Ely Clinic in Ely.
Dr. Fenner earned a medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. She completed a residency in family medicine at St. Mary’s Family Medicine in Grand Junction, Colo.
Dr. Richard Nightingale, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, has joined the Behavioral Health Department at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic in Duluth. He earned a medical degree from Rush Medical College and completed a residency in psychiatry at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s, both in Chicago.
Dr. George Zawadowski, an interventional cardiologist, has joined the Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Heart and Vascular Center in Duluth. Dr. Zawadowski earned a medical degree from the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz., and a fellowship in interventional cardiology at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario.