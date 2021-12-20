Essentia Health welcomes Tori Anderson to the neurosurgery team

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is proud to welcome Tori Anderson, a certified physician assistant specializing in neurosurgery.
“The brain and the spine are intricate, fascinating and essential aspects of the human body,” said Anderson. “I look forward to helping people who suffer ailments from them.”
Anderson received her education from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physicians Assistants. She was born and raised in Carlton and is excited to work in the region she calls home.
“I have always had a passion for helping others, and I look forward to taking the knowledge that I have gained and using it to help my patients,” said Anderson.