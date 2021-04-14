Essentia Health welcomes psychiatrist Sarah Jones

Psychiatrist Sarah Jones is excited to welcome new patients at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I worked at Essentia Health in Duluth as a locums provider in 2020,” Dr. Jones explained. “During that time, I developed a great respect for Essentia’s core values, along with great respect for the people of this area. Everyone has responded to the unprecedented challenges of this year with thoughtfulness and compassion.”
Dr. Jones earned a medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. She completed a residency at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine in Rochester, Minn., and is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.
“I chose psychiatry, because this specialty “offers a unique way to be involved in a person’s mental and physical recovery. I have a special interest in mood and anxiety disorders.”