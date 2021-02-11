Essentia Health welcomes nurse practitioner Paul Smaciarz

Paul Smaciarz, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner who specializes in elder care, is welcoming patients at both the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic and Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic.
“I chose Essentia Health because my practice philosophy is consistent with Essentia’s values of person-centered care that is based on stewardship and collaboration,” Smaciarz said.
Smaciarz earned a doctorate degree in nursing from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and is certified as an adult/gerontology nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.