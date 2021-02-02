Essentia Health welcomes Megan Colborn, APRN, CNP

Megan Colborn, a certified nurse practitioner who specializes in internal medicine, is welcoming new patients at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“Part of the reason I moved to this area was to work at Essentia Health,” Colborn said. “It is an amazing, fully integrated, nonprofit health system that values its employees and patients. I’ve moved between three states and three hospitals, and this is by far the best hospital system I have ever worked for.”
Colborn earned a master’s degree in nursing from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla., and is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“Internal medicine is like the jack-of-all-trades in medicine,” Colborn said. “It is busy and complicated, but you have so much variety every day that it’s never boring. You have the opportunity to teach people about their bodies and help them make informed decision to improve their quality of life.”