Essentia Health welcomes Jacquelyn Messer

Jacquelyn Messer is looking forward to joining the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic’s rheumatology department as an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner.
Messer said she is driven by Essentia’s team approach to patient care and well-being. She grew up in Duluth and is excited about treating patients in the area.
“I enjoy being an advocate for my patients,” said Messer. “It’s so rewarding to know that every day I can help someone move towards living their best life.”
Messer studied nursing at the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She says her goal is to help people be proactive with their health.