Essentia Health welcomes internal medicine specialist Kirstin Drake
Kirstin Drake, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in internal medicine, has joined Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic.Drake had worked at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic before transferring to Superior to be closer to her community. She received her education from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.  