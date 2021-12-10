Essentia Health welcomes family medicine specialist Lauryn Wuorio

Lauryn Wuorio, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine, is proud to join the Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic.
“I chose Essentia seven years ago as a neonatal intensive care nurse because of its mission to provide high-quality, compassionate care to all,” said Wuorio. “After witnessing that mission firsthand, I felt called to continue my work as an APRN because Essentia is an organization that upholds the same values of respect and passion for patient-centered care that I do.”
Wuorio received her education at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“I have a passion for working with patients at all stages of their life,” said Wuorio. “I enjoy building connections and relationships with my patients and their families so that we, together, can create a plan that is best suited to meet their needs and values.”