Essentia Health welcomes family medicine specialist Kellie Margarit

Kellie Margarit, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, is joining the Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic, where she will specialize in family medicine.
“I completed a lot of my training at Essentia and through my experience grew to really appreciate the organization,” said Margarit. “I look forward to being a part of the team and am excited for the opportunity to work alongside the excellent staff that trained me over the course of my education.”
Margarit received her education from The College of St. Scholastica. She was inspired to work in family medicine after spending seven years working in cardiology.
“My experience working with cardiac patients sparked an interest in advocating for disease prevention and health promotion,” said Margarit. “My goal is to meet each patient where they are at and work together to reach their health goals.”