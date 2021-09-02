Essentia Health welcomes emergency medicine physician Dr. Erinn Riley

Dr. Erinn Riley is excited to join the emergency medicine department at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in downtown Duluth.
“St. Mary’s offers the opportunity to work in a Level I trauma center, and I am looking forward to joining an experienced team to provide critical care to our patients,” said Dr. Riley.
Dr. Riley earned her medical degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb. Originally from Minnesota, she returned to the state to complete her emergency medicine residency at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
“As someone who is committed to improving the health care system and the health of the community, emergency medicine is a great platform to make a difference,” said Dr. Riley. “I will do my best to understand patient needs and make sure all their questions are answered when they visit the emergency department.”